Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHGE opened at $13.03 on Monday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

