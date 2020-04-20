Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 26.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

PKG stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

