477 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,494,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $138.60 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

