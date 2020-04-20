Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 840 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

UHT opened at $104.88 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.