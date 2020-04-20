Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $215.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

