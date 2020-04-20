Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

URGN stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.