Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CHUY stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.15. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 988.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 99,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 90,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chuy’s by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 868,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.