Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $149.20 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock worth $15,045,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,399,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.