Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Lovesac stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

