Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $215.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.90. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,874 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.