Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCJ. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of CCJ opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

