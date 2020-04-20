Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $31.00.

CCBG stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

