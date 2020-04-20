Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $255.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

