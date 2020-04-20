Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.42.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.32. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.