Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baudax Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of BXRX opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

