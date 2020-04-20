Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baudax Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of BXRX opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norges Bank Invests $14.95 Million in Installed Building Products Inc
Norges Bank Invests $14.95 Million in Installed Building Products Inc
Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc
Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc
573,134 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc Purchased by Norges Bank
573,134 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc Purchased by Norges Bank
Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in TiVo Corp
Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in TiVo Corp
Norges Bank Takes $15.10 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd
Norges Bank Takes $15.10 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd
Norges Bank Makes New $15.13 Million Investment in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc
Norges Bank Makes New $15.13 Million Investment in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report