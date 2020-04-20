Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

BWFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bankwell Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of BWFG opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

