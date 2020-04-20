Zacks Investment Research Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

