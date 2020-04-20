Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

