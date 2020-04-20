Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after buying an additional 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after purchasing an additional 384,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 305,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.