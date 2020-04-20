Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Norges Bank Takes $14.83 Million Position in Piper Jaffray Companies
Norges Bank Takes $14.83 Million Position in Piper Jaffray Companies
Norges Bank Invests $14.91 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
Norges Bank Invests $14.91 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
Norges Bank Invests $14.95 Million in Installed Building Products Inc
Norges Bank Invests $14.95 Million in Installed Building Products Inc
Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc
Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc
573,134 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc Purchased by Norges Bank
573,134 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc Purchased by Norges Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report