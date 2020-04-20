Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

