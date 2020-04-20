Bank of America Trims Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Target Price to $19.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Mplx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Mplx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.87.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.53. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,730,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,086,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after buying an additional 67,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.