Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

