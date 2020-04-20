argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an average rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.85. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

