Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

ATEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Alphatec stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.90. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 250,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

