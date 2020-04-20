Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.11.

EGO opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

