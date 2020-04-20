Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE:BRC opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Brady has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brady by 2,317.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

