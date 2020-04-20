Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

ALTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 208,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

