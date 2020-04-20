Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.99.

OVV stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,555.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

