Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $73.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. Credit Suisse Group raised Concho Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

