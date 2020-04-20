Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.60 Billion

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $55.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $56.13 billion. McKesson reported sales of $52.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $228.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.27 billion to $228.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $236.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.87 billion to $240.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in McKesson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after buying an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $141.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. McKesson has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Norges Bank Takes $14.83 Million Position in Piper Jaffray Companies
Norges Bank Takes $14.83 Million Position in Piper Jaffray Companies
Norges Bank Invests $14.91 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
Norges Bank Invests $14.91 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
Norges Bank Invests $14.95 Million in Installed Building Products Inc
Norges Bank Invests $14.95 Million in Installed Building Products Inc
Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc
Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc
573,134 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc Purchased by Norges Bank
573,134 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc Purchased by Norges Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report