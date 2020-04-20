Norges Bank Invests $16.75 Million in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,000. Norges Bank owned 0.50% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARO stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

