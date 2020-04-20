Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,870,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,864,000 after acquiring an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,581,000 after acquiring an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,844,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $152.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

