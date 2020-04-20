Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas stock opened at $204.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $257.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

