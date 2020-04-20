Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,300 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $326.72 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.26 and its 200-day moving average is $295.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

