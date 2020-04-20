Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MET stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

