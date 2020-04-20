Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 707.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.