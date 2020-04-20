Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,529,000 after acquiring an additional 127,380 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

ZBH opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

