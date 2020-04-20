UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of UDR worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

UDR stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.