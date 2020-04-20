Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $306.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.67 and its 200-day moving average is $312.57. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.08.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.