Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,163 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOBC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 5,192 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

