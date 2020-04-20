Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

