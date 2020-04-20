Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $180.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

