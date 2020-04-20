Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 136,600 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.50% of Transocean worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Transocean by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Transocean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,819 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

RIG stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $698.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

