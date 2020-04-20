Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cerner by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

