Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

EXR opened at $93.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.26. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.