Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,874 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.97% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 245,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 187,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

