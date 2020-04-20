O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $373.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.