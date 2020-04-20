Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 3,353,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,067,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

