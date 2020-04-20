BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYM. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BYM opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

