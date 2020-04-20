Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,641 shares of company stock worth $5,501,163. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

